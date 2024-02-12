Patrick Mahomes + Steve Spagnuolo = another Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce. Andy Reid. Heck, even Taylor Swift drew some credit for the success of the Kansas City Chiefs as they added another Super Bowl trophy to their collection. But one man who doesn't get as much screen time as those other four made history after the Chiefs' triumph in Super Bowl 58: Steve Spagnuolo.

With the Chiefs capturing their second straight title and third in five seasons, Spagnuolo became “the first offensive or defensive coordinator in NFL history to win four Super Bowls” courtesy of ESPN's Field Yates.

Spagnuolo has served as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator since 2019, helping Reid coach Kansas City to three Vince Lombardi trophies since 2019.

He also served as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants when they spoiled the New England Patriots' bid for a perfect season in Super Bowl XLII with a 17-14 upset, shutting down Tom Brady and the record-setting Pats offense.

Spagnuolo thrives in big games

Sunday marked the second time Spagnuolo shut down Kyle Shanahan's offense when it mattered most.

In Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs defense held Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners to just 20 points. That gave Mahomes and the offense the opportunity to score 21 fourth quarter points and complete the comeback win.

Last season, Spagnuolo's defense surrendered 35 points to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. But Reid and Mahomes were able to manufacture enough points to eek out another win.

2023 marked a shift for the Chiefs though, as the offense struggled for large parts of the regular season. The defense emerged as an elite unit, however, and stepped up on Sunday in the game's biggest season.

Now, Spagnuolo is a champ again and a maker of history.