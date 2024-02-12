The Chiefs are the first to repeat since the Patriots in the 2000s

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have gone back-to-back after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers, and they are the first team to do so since Tom Brady's New England Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004.

Both Super Bowl wins were thrilling for the Chiefs. Last year, Kansas City won Super Bowl 57 over the Philadelphia Eagles by the score of 38-35, coming back from a two-score deficit. They did the same this time in Super Bowl 58 against the 49ers. They were down 10-0 at one point, and won 25-22 in overtime.

Patrick Mahomes was as clutch as you could ask for in the game, leading two drives when the Chiefs needed it. Down three with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Mahomes led a drive into field goal range to tie it at the end of regulation. After the 49ers took the lead in overtime with a field goal, Mahomes led a drive down the field that ended with a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, which won the game.

Some might say that it is too early to debate Mahomes and Tom Brady's legacies, but the way it is going, Mahomes might be on track to surpass Brady by the end of his career. This is the third Super Bowl that Mahomes has won, and he is still just 28 years old. There is still a ton of time for him and the Chiefs to add more championships to the resume before he is done playing in the NFL.