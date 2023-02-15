Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo revealed his feelings on being overlooked for head coaching jobs in an interview with CBS Sports Radio host Zach Gelb on Tuesday.

“It’s an interesting question,” Steve Spagnuolo told Gelb. “Would I like the opportunity again? Yeah. I mean, it’s a prideful business and, you know, I think the second time around is always better for a lot of people. It’s been proven.

“Would I like another chance? Yes. But I’m happy for those other guys.”

Both coordinators from the Philadelphia Eagles earned head coaching jobs following a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen took the place of Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday after their lengthy search for a new head coach, while defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon took a job with the Arizona Cardinals after the firing of Kliff Kingsbury in early January.

“Jonathan Gannon was with us with the Rams,” Steve Spagnuolo continued. “He was a pro scout for us at the time, so I’m happy for him. And I wish all those guys luck.

“I do know this: I’ve got a really good job. God has blessed me with the experiences I’ve had, and if it’s in God’s plans me to be a head coach down the road, I will be. It won’t have anything to do with anything else. And if that happens, I’ll be happy. And if not, I’m very content with what I’m doing now.”

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was able to secure an interview with the Colts, and will interview for the offensive coordinator spot with the Washington Commanders on Thursday. Bieniemy has worked for the Chiefs organization since he was hired on as the team’s running backs coach in 2013, a spot he held until he was promoted to a coordinator spot in 2018.