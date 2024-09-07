Despite Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes sitting in different suites during the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Thursday night, they remain close friends. Concerns about their friendship arose after they were seen in different suites during the Chiefs' win over the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL season opener.

Speculation about their friendship arose due to controversy surrounding Brittany Mahomes' support for Donald Trump. However, sources have since confirmed according to DailyMail that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes did indeed spend time together after the game.

“Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes hung out together after the game and are still friends despite reports suggesting that there was bad blood over Brittany's support of Trump,” according to the source.

The real reason Taylor Swift was in different suites from Brittany Mahomes

Sources clarified that Taylor Swift chose to sit with Travis Kelce's mom to spend time with her, and that the separate suites had no connection to Brittany Mahomes.

Last month, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, faced criticism for liking several Instagram posts and comments that praised former President Donald Trump. Despite the backlash, insiders claimed that other NFL wives and girlfriends have not questioned her support out of fear of upsetting her.

Sources assured that Brittany's football friends have no intention of questioning her political views. Her husband’s success has placed her in a position where challenging her would be seen as too risky, and no one wants to create any tension with Patrick Mahomes.

“Patrick is still the darling of the NFL, and as long as he continues to win, no matter what his family does – from Brittany, to his brother, and his dad – Patrick will be fine,” the source continued.

While Swift has not publicly shared her recent political views for the upcoming election, some speculate that her PR team might be deliberately keeping her image clear of any potential controversy.

Though Taylor has stayed silent about the upcoming election, she previously voiced her disapproval of Trump and voted for his opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 election.

Political views causing a rift between the two WAGs

Many have speculated that Brittany's political views might impact her relationship with Taylor, with some of the singer's fans even urging her to distance herself from Brittany. The two stars became close after Taylor started dating Patrick's teammate Travis Kelce last year.

Just days after Brittany faced backlash for liking posts about Trump, she and Patrick were seen enjoying time with Taylor and Travis at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion. The group attended a party Taylor hosted for actress Blake Lively, demonstrating that there was no lingering tension between them.

Another source informed DailyMail that Taylor and Brittany decided to avoid political discussions because of their differing opinions. The source mentioned that they agreed to this approach to ensure their friendship remained unaffected by their political differences.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Swift's next visit to Arrowhead Stadium. If Brittany Mahomes isn't seen with her again, it might suggest that there's more to their relationship than just a missed get-together. Until then, the status of the Swift-Mahomes friendship remains uncertain and intriguing.