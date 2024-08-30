The ever-charming Brittany Mahomes took to social media to go after the “haters” who criticized her after she liked a political post by Donald Trump. The wife of three-time Chiefs' Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has bubbled up with controversies over the years and is seeking to dismiss those who attack her online.

“I think the main thing that [Patrick] always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,'” said Brittany Mahomes via Will Ahmed on his WHOOP podcast.

The couple, who've been together since high school, married in 2022. In July, they announced that Brittany is pregnant with their third child.

“And I think he’s helped me get to that point where I’m strong in who I am, I’m confident in who I am and I’m confident in mine and his relationship — and I’m confident in our life. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?

Brittany continued that she doesn’t “give a f–k about what people have to say about me anymore.”

Brittany Mahomes and Donald Trump drama that following her and Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes

This all started after Brittany liked a photo on Donald Trump's Instagram. After being barraged with messages from disappointed Chiefs fans, she returned to social media to talk trash right back.

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

It's not all negative. In July, she shared a collage of vacation photos on Instagram, featuring her friends Taylor Swift and fellow Chiefs' teammate Travis Kelce, among others.

She's also quickly defended another victim of social media bullying, WNBA star Caitlin Clark. In June, Brittany Mahomes took to X, formerly Twitter, to show her support.

“@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!! You’re a baller and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!!,” as Andrew Holleran of The Spun reported.

Perhaps because of the more relaxed setting, Brittany's message was clearer when she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

And juxtaposed to her NSFW messages, perhaps it's best to revisit Brittany's more positive message.

“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”

Brittany, Patrick and the whole Mahomes family will get to watch the Chiefs begin the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 p.m. EST.