Is there bad blood between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes? It's surely been at least a fortnight since these two have seen each other, yet there was quite a large blank space between them as they were reportedly, according to TMZ, in separate suites during Thursday night's NFL kickoff between the Chiefs and Ravens. What rift happened between last year's Chiefs besties to make it such a cruel summer that they couldn't be bothered to shake it off?

Could it possibly have been a certain “like” that Brittany just had to click on a post from former president Donald Trump? Or was it maybe Mahomes' awkward response that followed the abundant criticism? She could have just said one of her kids grabbed her phone and then protested “Look what you made me do?!” but instead Mahomes opted to rather clunkily defend her support of the indicted former commander in chief.

Maybe Swift felt Mahomes should have known Trump was trouble when he walked in… to the Oval Office (or at the very least, when he left it).

Or maybe Swift just felt that Mahomes needed to calm down when responding with vitriol to the half of the nation that reacted with shock, sadness and outrage to Mahomes' implied support of the nation's most prominent anti-hero.

Swift probably couldn't believe that someone in their wildest dreams would publicly make a statement of support for the embattled republican presidential candidate, but luckily for NBC and Swifties watching the game, Swift can still attend games with a broken heart.

I mean, it's possible the seat snub meant nothing, or maybe they were in a fight over something else entirely, like a shared cardigan or — ok, that's it, I'm officially out of Taylor Swift puns.

For those who somehow didn't get enough drama on the field last night at Arrowhead Stadium during the instant-classic Chiefs-Ravens game, there was plenty of juicy fodder from the celebrity suites as well. Social media quickly noticed that last season's thick as thieves best friends, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes — who couldn't stop hugging, embracing and having an all-around love-fest while watching games together last season — were seated in different suites entirely for this nationally televised game.

Now, it could be that Travis Kelce's dad Ed is just a riveting conversationalist and creative muse for Swift, but something tells me it has more to do with the recent “like-heard-'round-the-world” clicked by Brittany. On August 13, Mahomes liked an Instagram post by Donald Trump laying out the 2024 Republican platform to “Make America Great Again.”

Among the controversial items on the list were to “keep men OUT of women's sports” and to “cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, Radical Gender Ideology and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.”

Mahomes' like was seen as an endorsement of such policies, and the move prompted serious backlash from millions of Swifties. Taylor Swift's politics are fairly well documented to be left-leaning, and puzzlement over how Swift could be friends with Mahomes ensued.

Then, Mahomes added fuel to the fire with her response to the negative publicity. She took to her Instagram Story to play armchair psychologist and declare, “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

There are far too many layers to that onion of an answer to unpack here, but suffice it to say that Brittany probably shouldn't wait by the phone for Talkspace to call and offer her a therapist job.

Regardless, this all could be much ado about nothing. Maybe Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are still the best of friends and just needed a little me time. But for a pop superstar who carefully curates every aspect of her artistic brand to choose a seat in an entirely different suite from someone she was glued to last season — we should know all too well that this speaks volumes now (last Swift puns, I swear!)