The exact play that landed Chiefs first-rounder in concussion protocol

The Kansas City Chiefs took a blow to their secondary when rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie banged his head while trying to make a play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at home. As a result, the Chiefs have been forced to put the first-year cornerback in concussion protocol, the team announced on Twitter.

CB Trent McDuffie is in the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/DJHVHiua4q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2022

This is where Trent McDuffie appears to have sustained the head injury.

This is the alleged play that caused #Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie to enter concussion protocol #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gGbpBW4w2B — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2022

Obviously, the hope for the Chiefs is that McDuffie did not suffer anything more serious than a concussion. This kind of injury is always tricky to deal with, with return dates varying from player to player.

Trent McDuffie was selected by Kansas City 21st overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many view him as a steal for the Chiefs, who quickly swooped in to get the former Washington Huskies cornerback. With Chavarius Ward leaving the Chiefs via free agency in the offseason, McDuffie appears to be a perfect option to replace the hole left on the team by the now-San Francisco 49ers cornerback. Last season, Kansas City’s pass defense was detrimental to the team, as it allowed 251.7 passing yards per game — 27th overall in the NFL. Opponents don’t run as much as they did against other teams in 2021, as they all tried to take advantage of that faulty Chiefs pass defense.

But whether McDuffie will be available to play as soon as Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season remains a question mark, given his injury. The Chiefs will have over two weeks to rest and prepare for their season opener on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sep. 11.