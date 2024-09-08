Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce wasted no time hanging out with girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift even after the NFL season got underway. On Thursday, the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in thrilling fashion, and less than 24 hours later, Kelce and Swift were spotted in New York City, a place they have frequented since their relationship began around a year ago

On Saturday evening, the pair stopped by the iconic Electric Lady Studios for the wedding of model Karen Elson, per TMZ, with paparazzi photos capturing the scene from virtually every angle.

The outing of course naturally caused fans to wonder whether a similar event may be on the horizon for Swift and Kelce themselves, as their relationship has been going strong for quite some time now.

Electric Lady Studios was founded in the late 1960s by the late rock music icon Jimi Hendrix. The wedding came after a pizza outing on Friday night in Brooklyn. Swift and Kelce reportedly took some time to wave to fans after leaving the wedding on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, the Chiefs began the season 1-0 after a thrilling win vs the Ravens on Thursday evening, with Swift watching from a box high above at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce surprisingly didn't have to do a whole lot in that one, as it was Chiefs receivers Rashee Rice and rookie Xavier Worthy who did most of the heavy lifting against the vaunted Ravens defensive unit.

It was the seventh straight win overall for the Chiefs dating back to last year's postseason, a run that has included wins against the Ravens twice, the Buffalo Bills, and the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, among others.

In any case, the Chiefs' season is set to resume next Sunday at home against their AFC rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, at 4:25 PM ET.