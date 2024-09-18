The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 to begin the 2024 NFL season, as expected. But what has been a surprise so far is the lack of production from Travis Kelce, who ranks fifth on the team in receiving yards and hasn’t scored a touchdown. Rashee Rice and even Xavier Worthy have made more of a splash on offense than arguably the best tight end in the game so far.

On the latest episode of New Heights presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Kelce explained (at the 20:15 mark) why he has gotten off to such a slow start this season but added that he isn’t worrying about it.

“There's a lot of things that have to go right for anybody to get the ball,” Kelce said. “Outside of our running back where you're literally just handing it to him, if you want to catch the football, one, it has to be the right play, two, it has to be the right coverage, and three, it has to be everybody doing their job up front and on the back end in terms of running the routes for everything to kind of match up and be in sync. For whatever reason these past two games, it hasn't gone that way for me — and that's football, man. I'm not about to sit here and get frustrated about it. I used to get really really pissed off and almost lose my cool a lot of the time from not having that success, knowing I demand that out of myself.”

Travis Kelce not worrying about Chiefs

Kelce remains a huge part of the Chiefs' offense, especially now that starting running back Isiah Pacheco is down for the count for a little while. He'll get his eventually. Not worrying about it, in fact, is Kelce's key to seeing the performances he wants to see out of himself.

“I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it's just tough for me to deal with being mediocre or having stats that represent that,” Kelce said. “I stopped caring about stats about four or five years ago and I just went out there and started to just play free and wanted to play for my guys. Sure enough, I think that's a better mentality.”

Kelce said that locking more into the game helps him execute plays better, contributing to the team's success. That’s the right mindset for him and any KC player to have as the squad embarks on a Super Bowl threepeat. The Chiefs will play their first road game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.