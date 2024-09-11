In the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 opening night win over the Baltimore Ravens, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy impressed in his NFL debut, scoring two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air. Travis Kelce and his brother Jason discussed the performance by the rookie during the latest episode of the New Heights Podcast.

“Xavier Worthy became the fourth wide receiver with a rushing touchdown of 20 plus yards and a receiving touchdown of 30 plus yards in a game in the last 20 seasons, not a bad debut,” Jason Kelce said on New Heights.

Travis Kelce went on to not that many of the guys on that list are players who played for Andy Reid, during his Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles tenures. The players include Xavier Worthy from Thursday, Tyreek Hill in 2020, Desean Jackson twice in 2009 and 2010, and then Odell Beckham Jr. in 2020. Obviously, Beckham is the only player to not play for Andy Reid.

“The irony of it, like four of the five guys on the list being Andy Reid products is pretty cool,” Travis Kelce said.

“All of those were Andy Reid coached teams,” Jason said.

“And really they're in very similar positions, like skill sets at least,” Travis said. “Really fast guys that are good with the ball in their hands. That's very hard to get.”

“Obviously Andy Reid knows how to spot them, I don't know if apparently other teams can't spot them but Old Big Red's got the eye,” Jason said.

Chiefs' revamped wide receiver group makes them dangerous

After winning the Super Bowl last season with arguably a subpar wide receiver group, the unit seems significantly upgraded this season. Rashee Rice came along last season, and he had a great opening game, and hopefully he can stay out of trouble off of the field. Worthy seems like he will undoubtedly be a good target for Patrick Mahomes, and his speed is a great fit for Reid's system.

Not to mention, Marquise Brown will be returning at some point this season. On paper, that group is much better than the group of receivers that Patrick Mahomes was throwing to last year, and that should scare the rest of the league.

The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, who figure to be one of the top contenders in the AFC, but struggled in a loss to the New England Patriots in Week 1. It will be interesting to see how Worthy fares in his second NFL game.