Chiefs TE Travis Kelce goes berserk and throws helmet amid Patrick Mahomes interception vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans as double digit favorites. That’s despite both teams entering the game at 5-2. Much of that has to do with the Titans having to start Malik Willis at quarterback. Nevertheless, the Titans are led by a hard-nosed head coach in Mike Vrabel. The team is no pushover and are showing just that on Sunday Night Football.

After falling in an early 9-0 hole, the Titans battled back to take a 14-9 lead into halftime.

On the Chiefs opening drive of the second half, Patrick Mahomes’ pass bounced off of Travis Kelce’s hands and was picked off by Roger McCreary. After the play, Kelce showed his frustration.

Kelce ripped his helmet off and threw it to the sideline. Upon watching the replay, you can see the Chiefs tight end was knocked off his route and did not get his head around in time to make the catch.

The Chiefs Pro Bowler is the leading receiver in the game, with 76 yards on seven catches. But overall, the Titans defense has kept Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs offense off balance.

Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry has been the best player on the field. He has 98 yards on 11 carries and two rushing touchdowns.

The Chiefs were gifted an opportunity to climb closer to home field advantage after the Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Jets. With a win, the Chiefs would improve to 6-2, tied with the Bills. But with just one quarter remaining, they still trail 17-9.