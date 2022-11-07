Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s status for Chiefs game officially revealed, Malik Willis to start

In a shocking twist of events, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for Sunday night’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result, rookie quarterback Malik Willis will get the start, the second of his career. Schefter had reported earlier in the day that the Titans were very secretive about the status of Tannehill, currently dealing with a possible high ankle sprain, heading into tonight.

Willis, the Titans’ third-round draft selection out of Liberty University, received his first NFL start last week against the Houston Texans, a game in which he contributed very little and let running back Derrick Henry, and his 200-rushing yard performance lead the way for the Titans. In his rookie season, Willis has tallied 61 passing yards on seven completions with one interception, according to Pro Football Reference.

Malik Willis and company will undoubtedly have their hands full in the absence of Ryan Tannehill, as the Chiefs’ defense has allowed the fourteenth-fewest total yards (2583) to opposing offenses in the 2022 NFL season, per Pro Football Reference. Currently sitting atop the AFC South division with a record of 5-2, this primetime matchup will prove to be a massive test for head coach Mike Vrabel and the Titans.

Will the Titans be able to overcome without Tannehill in the lineup? Will Derrick Henry be able to put together another historical performance and grind away against the Chiefs’ run defense? Fans can tune in and find out at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.