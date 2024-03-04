Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce just dropped a potential major hint on his future in the NFL amid rumors that he's already played his last game in the league. On Monday morning, Kelce posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) saying that he was going to let everyone know about a decision in the afternoon.
“No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon.”
Kelce has long been rumored to be headed to a retirement and that discussion intensified following the Eagles' loss to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. He decided to give it another go with Philly in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal worth $14.25 million with Philadelphia during that same year's free agency period.
Whether he's already decided to hang up his cleats or continue playing, Kelce can already be considered one of the best to ever play, at least in his generation. Kelce, who has played his entire NFL career to date with the Eagles, is a seven-time Pro Bowler and has been named to the First-Team All-Pro a total of six times. He also won a Super Bowl with the Eagles when they took down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII.
Kelce, who just turned 36 back in November, still looks like he's got plenty of gas left in the tank, considering that he just earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro nods in the 2023 NFL season.