Travis and Jason Kelce address their podcast audience following the shooting at the Chiefs's Super Bowl parade on last Wednesday.

Prior to the release of the latest episode of Travis & Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights, the brothers took to the podcast's social media outlets to address last Wednesday's shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade. The shooting left one person dead and 22 injured, including multiple minors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Travis Kelce started off the clip by saying, “Attention 92% ers, we have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up. On Wednesday, but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn't feel right without you guys hearing from us first.”

Jason Kelce stated, “We just wanted to say, our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chief's Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City. That was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community and it's unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred. We also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders. on scene. And anybody that's been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”

After Travis spoke about a donation link being inserted in the bio of the podcast for interested fans who want to donate to the Chiefs Response Fund, Jason continued.

“One of the things that's evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this. And one of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is a wonderful community out there. The 92 percenters, everybody that watches the show, we're still figuring out a way for us to be involved. And obviously, you can donate to these links right now. But we plan on doing something in the future. We're trying to get that situated right now. Have some ideas, but just make sure you're following and we'll be telling you guys in ways that we're going to try and get involved.”

The latest episode of the New Heights podcast premieres this Wednesday.