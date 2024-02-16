Patrick Mahomes sets up emergency response fund after Chiefs' Super Bowl parade shooting.

The shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl parade was a horrific event. Since then, many players have chipped in and helped the victims and families involved. Now, Patrick Mahomes makes a major announcement to help as well.

Mahomes took to social media to make the announcement. His organization, 15 and Mahomies Foundation is creating an emergency response fund to help families and victims involved in violent acts.

“Just like Chiefs Kingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them. The Chiefs have launched KCStrong, an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders. Please join me, Brittany, and 15 and Mahomies to support and if you are able, donate here.”

The community in Kansas City has truly come together amidst this tragic event. It's a shame the celebratory day turned into a violent act. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have done nothing but support the fans and victims involved.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited the hospital and spent time with some of the children who were victims of the gun violence at the Super Bowl parade. So, the Chiefs quarterback has been involved from the get go. It's unfortunate this shooting occurred, but Mahomes is making sure to show up for the fans in need.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany visit 10-year-old Madison Reyes, who was shot at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade. pic.twitter.com/8xPva4XEH4 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 16, 2024

Anyone who is interested in donating and helping the victims involved, the link above in Patrick Mahomes' message will send you to the correct site. You can also use this link as well. Prayers up for the victims and hopefully everyone recovers soon.