Travis Kelce reacts to getting epic Paul Rudd surprise for his birthday

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was surprised by Paul Rudd for his birthday. Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce were hosting their show “New Heights” when Jason announced that there was going to be a special guest. Travis thought he was joking, but was pleasantly surprised to see Rudd join the show.

One of the coolest bday gifts I’ve ever received!! Thanks you Paul and to the gang for the surprise 🤘🏻… haha made my day! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/v38LF4kgQK — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 5, 2022

Paul Rudd, a Chiefs fan, wished Travis Kelce a happy birthday.

“One of the coolest bday gifts I’ve ever received!! Thanks you Paul and to the gang for the surprise,” Kelce wrote on Twitter. “haha made my day!”

Travis Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the NFL. His blocking prowess and impressive pass catching ability makes him a valuable force in the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. He’s already recorded 26 receptions in 2022 to go along with 3 touchdowns and 322 receiving yards.

With Tyreek Hill leaving the Chiefs, many people wondered whether Patrick Mahomes could continue to excel. Kelce’s presence has helped shoulder the burden and Mahomes has looked sharp through 4 games as a result.

Jason Kelce has been one of the best centers in the NFL for a number of years now. He’s been with the Philadelphia Eagles since 2011 and has played a vital role in their offense. Offensive lineman don’t always receive enough credit, but true football fans understand Jason’s value to the Eagles.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are quite the sibling duo. And Jason certainly pulled off an impressive assist by getting Paul Rudd to surprise Travis for his birthday.

Travis Kelce will look to continue playing well for the Chiefs as the season rolls on.