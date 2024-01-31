This exchange between Travis Kelce and Antonio Brown is awesome.

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl last weekend with an impressive road victory against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens came into the game as the favorite, but the Chiefs ended up winning after a strong first half. Kansas City didn't score any points in the second half, but they had a 10-point lead at halftime. That was all it took, and the Chiefs went on to win 17-10.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed the game on their podcast, New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce, as they always do. There was a lot to discuss, but one thing they touched on is a tweet that Antonio Brown sent out over the weekend.

“Maybe the biggest compliment though came from Antonio Brown on Twitter,” Jason Kelce said on the show. “That’s right, AB, the electric Twitter. ‘Travis Kelce the dopest cracker I know.' there you go, that’s a heck of a compliment.”

Travis Kelce ended up having a huge game for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game win. He hauled in 11 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. Kelce came to play, and it warranted the comment from Brown on Twitter.

“Hey man, I appreciate you AB, it feels good to be one of the dopest crackers man,” Travis Kelce said. “I love that s**t man. He’s one of my favorite follows on Twitter, you gotta follow him.”

Ever since Brown stopped playing in the NFL, his Twitter has become very active, and he has had numerous tweets go viral. His tweet about the Chiefs star was one of his most tame. Let's just say this: be careful checking Brown's tweets if you're in public and there are other people that can see your phone.

Kelce was huge for the Chiefs on Sunday, and he earned his praise from Brown and the rest of the NFL world. He was a big reason why Kansas City was able to win that game and advance to the Super Bowl.

It seems like the season just started yesterday, but there is somehow just one game left this year: the Super Bowl. The NFL season flew by. The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers on February 11th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will take place at 6:30 ET and it will be airing on CBS. The 49ers are currently favored by two points.