Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce speaks on incident with Justin Tucker ahead of the AFC Championship game.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went viral before the team's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Ravens star Justin Tucker went into the Chiefs warmup territory and put his helmet and ball in front of Patrick Mahomes while he was practicing. Kelce decided to throw Tucker's equipment to give Mahomes space. He opened up on the situation following the Chiefs' victory.

“If you want to be a f—- d— about it, you keep your helmet, your football, and your f—- tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up. There dropping, eyes are looking left and they got a helmet down by their feet,” said Kelce, via the New Heights podcast.

Tucker was clearly using this as a tactic to get under the Chiefs' skin. He saw it as a joke, winking at Kelce and Mahomes after Kelce threw his helmet. Tucker's strategy didn't work and the Chiefs ended up leaving Baltimore with an AFC Championship. Kelce sent a message to Tucker in his podcast, sharing insight into how he was feeling on Sunday.

“I get it but me and Pat, we've been having the mentality for this game all week long. You gotta go in there and have the right mindset, and we just weren't in a joking mood, we were ready to get after it, so Justin sorry if we took it to a level that you didn't think of it that way, but if you're going to be a d—, I promise you I can one-up you every time dude.”