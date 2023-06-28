Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the NFL and will go down as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. However, he is pretty underpaid for his value, and he gave his honest thoughts on how this affects him, reports NBC Sports' Mike Florio.

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am. Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?'”

Kelce went on to admit that he does wonder about asking for more, and seeing the money that other players in the NFL make definitely causes some reflection.

“When I saw Tyreek [Hill] go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now. I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”

In the end Travis Kelce gets real that it does sting a little, but being underpaid is worth it to be able to come to the Chiefs facility everyday.

“You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of. I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth. But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

It is apparent that the Chiefs are pretty lucky that Travis Kelce is on their side; it would come as no surprise to see the Chiefs eventually give him the money that reflects his true value.