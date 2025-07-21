The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was recently sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation for his involvement in a six-vehicle crash in Dallas on March 30, 2024, that left several people injured. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that he will be a full participant in training camp despite his recent legal troubles and recovery from a serious knee injury.

“We're going to progress as normal with him,” Reid said on the campus of Missouri Western State University. “He'll go in and take all the reps that he'll normally take. We always rotate that position. Depending on what happens here with the future, whoever needs to play will step in and know what they are doing and be in good shape to do it.”

Rice, 25, pleaded guilty on July 17, 2025, to two third-degree felony charges, collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. The crash, which occurred on North Central Expressway in Dallas, involved six vehicles and was described by Dallas police as a result of street racing. Rice, driving a Lamborghini Urus at 119 mph, made aggressive maneuvers before the collision. He and other occupants fled the scene without checking on the victims. Four people sustained injuries; two were hospitalized.

As part of his probation, Rice must serve 30 days in jail at a flexible time during the five-year term and pay $115,000 to cover the victims’ medical expenses. He also faces a $1 million lawsuit related to the incident. Despite this, the NFL has not yet announced any formal suspension, though one is widely anticipated. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the league is closely monitoring all developments.

Rashee Rice is also coming off a season-ending lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury he sustained in Week 4 of the 2024 season against the Los Angeles Chargers, when quarterback Patrick Mahomes collided with him during an interception return. He underwent knee and hamstring surgery on October 8, 2024, and missed the remainder of the season, which ended in a Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (40–22).

Before his injury, Rice had opened the 2024 season with a strong showing, catching 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games. In Week 1, he recorded seven receptions for 103 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rice was selected 55th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and had a standout rookie year. He set an NFL rookie postseason record with 26 receptions, surpassing Ja’Marr Chase. He helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, tallying six receptions for 39 yards in the victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs begin training camp on July 22, with Reid confirming that Rice's knee will be closely monitored, though the team is not planning to limit him unless necessary.

“We'll keep an eye on that,” Reid said of Rice's knee injury. “As far as pulling back because of suspensions or whatever, you know, we're going forward. And then we'll monitor him as far as (the injury) goes.”