Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looked like he had plenty of fun this offseason alongside his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. On Thursday, the veteran shared an Instagram post featuring the pop star, sparking excitement among fans.

The post, captioned “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯,” included several moments of the couple, from a nighttime boat ride to snowy outings, hikes, and dinners with friends. Many of the photos drew reactions from Chiefs fans and Swifties, but the third image caught the attention of the most observant followers. In the middle of a dinner scene, Kelce's phone sat on the table, displaying what appeared to be his lock screen — a romantic photo of him and Swift.

Reactions poured in quickly. One fan wrote, “The lock screen are you kidding me???,” while others zoomed in to confirm the image and share their screenshots. Some even speculated whether it was an engagement photo; others commented, “Omg it's like a Taylor's song but in pictures. I can't explain this feeling.” A few even questioned how the post hadn't already broken the internet. One thing was clear: fans were loving it.

Although Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship in 2023, when she attended one of his Chiefs games, they've kept things relatively low-key in recent months. The couple used their time off to travel and spend time with family and friends, several of whom appear in Kelce's photo dump.

One of the standout moments came during Tight End University, the annual event Kelce co-hosts in Nashville. Swift made a surprise appearance during an afterparty and took the stage to perform “Shake It Off,” according to the Daily Mail.

Kelce is back at work as the Chiefs begin training camp at Missouri Western State University, where the team will remain until August 13. During that time, players stay dorms on campus, away from their families and partners. For Kelce, that means three weeks apart from Swift.

Still, the shared images — especially that lock screen — made it clear that their bond remains as strong as ever.