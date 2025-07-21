The Kansas City Chiefs are determined to solve their ongoing blind side issues and have unveiled a bold plan centered on rookie tackle Josh Simmons.

Coach Andy Reid recently confirmed that Simmons will face no limitations at the start of training camp. Reid emphasized the team will give Simmons every opportunity to prove he can protect Patrick Mahomes, even though he is just returning from a torn patellar tendon suffered at Ohio State.

Mahomes was under heavy pressure all of last season. The constant sacks and hurries helped sink the offense in key playoff moments, and Reid put the left tackle position near the top of their offseason to-do list.

Last year, the Chiefs tried rotating players at that position but failed to find consistency, especially in high-pressure moments. With Simmons in the fold, there may be a real chance to change that narrative.

Simmons was taken in the final pick of the first round of the 2025 draft. Though his injury raised concerns, draft analysts believed he was a top 10 prospect before the setback. His college tape shows excellent footwork, balance, and pass protection instincts—all traits that translate to the NFL level.

The 22-year-old has been impressed with how Simmons recovered during mandatory minicamp and OTAs. He said the rookie had no setbacks while participating in non-contact drills and was cleared for full contact at the start of camp. That development gives the Chiefs confidence as they search for a long-term solution.

General manager Brett Veach also added veteran Jaylon Moore in free agency to increase competition. But Reid made clear that Simmons will be given early opportunities to compete and potentially secure the starting left tackle position.

There is strategic value in starting Simmons from the outset. If the rookie proves ready and dependable, the Chiefs can cement him into the left side and shift Moore to swing tackle duty. That would preserve roster flexibility and protect against injury later in the season.

The goal is bigger than just camp battles. Reid wants the left tackle resolved before the game clock starts in September. Mahomes deserves a blind side he can trust. And if Simmons steps up, that trust can become reality.

On the field, Simmons provides tools that fit the scheme. He has shown nimble footwork in space. That allows him to track elite edge rushers and maintain pocket shape. His game tape also highlights quick hands in pass sets and strong leverage in run blocking.

If those skills carry over to training camp and beyond, Simmons may move beyond raw potential. He could become an immediate contributor.

But the longer view matters too. Simmons is under contract through 2029. That gives the Chiefs a multi-year runway to develop him rather than looking for a quick fix.

The opportunity comes as the Chiefs enter a full camp in St. Joseph. With starter Jawaan Taylor on the PUP list, Simmons and Moore will battle for the role. Reid hinted that the starter will be named by the end of camp. That clarity matters for team building, game planning, and Mahomes’ prep.

Fixing the left tackle spot means more than protecting Mahomes. It preserves the offensive core that still drives the Chiefs. A strong blind side means stability at quarterback and better rhythm for the passing game.

If Simmons falters, the Chiefs have a fallback in Moore. But Reid is leaning into the potential of the rookie. He wants a clean slate and a foundation built for the years ahead.

At camp's end, the question will be answered—did Simmons truly earn the job? If he did, the Chiefs would have found more than a starter. They will have secured their blind side for a contender once again.