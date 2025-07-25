The Kansas City Chiefs continue to trust in the core they have in place to generate sufficient offense, obviously confident that some of the younger talents can become reliable pass-catchers for Patrick Mahomes. KC did not make flashy additions as far as the skills positions are concerned, but it did make one under-the-radar move that could prove quite important just the same. New running back Elijah Mitchell might be the X-factor of this backfield.

The free-agent acquisition, who tallied 1,523 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns in 27 games with the San Francisco 49ers, has a great opportunity to climb a depth chart that also features two-time Super Bowl champion Isiah Pacheco and 2017 Pro Bowler Kareem Hunt. Before such an eruption can occur, however, Mitchell must first get comfortable in the Chiefs' offense.

He is learning very quickly that one must always stay on their toes when playing with a master improviser like Mahomes.

“I {got} a behind-the-back {pass} my first week here,” a smiling Mitchell told reporters after Friday's training camp practice, per Chiefs.com. “One thing about Pat, you got to always stay ready with him.”

Elijah Mitchell is joining an elite Chiefs football culture

The future Hall of fame quarterback possesses stellar instincts and is always ready to throw from unorthodox arm angles in times of desperation. Even when the offense is scuffling and relying on the defense to pull out a victory, Mahomes is still supremely clutch and remarkably nimble. Elijah Mitchell hopes to be a beneficiary of those traits this upcoming season.

If healthy — he missed all of 2024 with a hamstring injury — the 27-year-old has the ability to contribute as both a ball-carrier and pass-catcher. Kansas City was unable to squeeze out sufficient production from its RB room during the 2024-25 NFL campaign, which is partially why the squad appeared a bit vulnerable despite losing only three games all year (including Super Bowl 59). An efficient and healthy rushing attack could make a huge difference in 2025-26.

Mitchell is determined to do what he can to make that happen. He is humbled for the opportunity to represent one of the model organizations in the NFL today.

“It feels amazing, man,” the 2021 sixth-round draft pick said when asked how it feels to be a Chief. “It's a winning program. You know what it is when you come, and you want to be part of that winning program.”

A combination of excitement and tireless work ethic could work wonders for Mitchell in his new NFL home. He and his teammates will have their first practice in pads on Sunday, a notable step forward in KC's pursuit of another championship.