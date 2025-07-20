Travis Kelce loves cheering Taylor Swift on!

Grammy-winning singer, Jelly Roll, recently spoke about how inspiring Swift is in an interview with ESPN's Pat McAfee. The rapper-turned-country artist shared how much he respects and admires artists such as Post Malone and Morgan Wallen, to name a few. When the “Wild Ones” got to Swift, he immediately started getting excited.

“She’s the GOAT!” he told McAfee. “I will fistfight anybody who says otherwise.”

Jelly Roll then name-dropped the Kansas City tight end, telling him he can stand back if any haters try not to agree with him.

“Travis, don’t even worry I got this one,” he added. “You know what I mean? She’s the GOAT.”

Kelce wasted no time to hype Jelly Roll up and headed straight to the Instagram comment section under the video, writing, “my dawg is the realest!!” adding a pair of laughing and high-five emojis.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Supporting One Another

Swift and Kelce have been supporting one another since they began dating in 2023. The “Cruel Summer” singer attended a Chiefs game which seemingly confirmed fan speculation that the two were seeing one another. When she was named TIME Person of the Year in 2023, she did however clear up the rumor that it was their first-ever date.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she says. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Regardless of what Swift is doing, the cameras will follow, including her attendance at NFL games. Despite the backlash from “Brads and Chads” who voiced annoyance at frequent shots of the pop star, it didn't deter from Swift's main focus.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said, adding, that she is understanding of the spotlight her presence gives. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she says.

Kelce has been doing his part as well since during the early parts of their relationship, Swift was on her Eras Tour. On his bye week he flew to support her and during his summer off he went overseas to be by her side as well. The following year, he even made his debut on stage at a London show.

While a tour is not in the near future for Swift, the NFL season is. Kelce is ready to enter his 13th year in the league with the Chiefs' first game of the 2025-26 season on Sept. 5. in São Paulo, Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers.