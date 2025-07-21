The Kansas City Chiefs are on a mission to reclaim the throne they relinquished to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Despite losing in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs are still viewed by many as the team to beat in the upcoming season due to their stacked roster led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, running back Isiah Pacheco, and defensive end Chris Jones.

As if their depth isn't enough, the Chiefs added more weapons in the offseason, including quarterback Gardner Minshew, cornerback Kristian Fulton, and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, among others.

Kansas City also infused itself with young talent by signing its seven rookies: Offensive tackle Josh Simmons, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, edge rusher Ashton Gillotte, cornerback Nohl Williams, wide receiver Jalen Royals, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and running back Brashard Smith.

“We have officially signed all of our 2025 Draft picks,posted the Chiefs on X.

Article Continues Below

It's not common to see a squad sign all of its draftees, let alone a perennial contender. But clearly, the Chiefs have a vision, and if there's one thing that has been proven in recent years, they know what it takes to win.

Among their rookies, the 22-year-old Simmons, who underwent a knee surgery in October, and the 23-year-old Norman-Lott are expected to get significant minutes.

Last month, Chiefs coach Andy Reid already gushed about Simmons' upside.

He’s doing a nice job. We weren’t sure quite how much we were gonna get out of him,said Reid in a report from The Kansas City Star's Pete Grathoff.You can definitely see the talent. He’s got to keep learning, and learning stuff that (offensive line coach) Andy (Heck) is teaching him, fundamentally, technique-wise. But he sure has a good attitude.”

Kansas City was tied with the Detroit Lions for the league's best record last season at 15-2. The Chiefs captured their seventh straight AFC West title.

More Kansas City Chiefs News
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) leaves the field following the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid reveals Rashee Rice’s training camp status amid jail sentenceAbdullah Imran ·
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) warms up against the Chicago Bears prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Grading George Karlaftis’ $93 million contract extension with ChiefsJaren Kawada ·
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) shakes hands with fans after defeating the Houston Texans in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs ink George Karlaftis to $93 million extensionBenjamin Adducchio ·
Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Jelly Roll
Travis Kelce leaves cute Taylor Swift comment amid Jelly Roll praiseAutumn Hawkins ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes can’t believe next-level flag football catchGuillermo Guajardo ·
Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (DL24) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Chiefs finally sign 2nd round pick Omarr Norman-LottJaren Kawada ·