The Kansas City Chiefs are on a mission to reclaim the throne they relinquished to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Despite losing in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs are still viewed by many as the team to beat in the upcoming season due to their stacked roster led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, running back Isiah Pacheco, and defensive end Chris Jones.

As if their depth isn't enough, the Chiefs added more weapons in the offseason, including quarterback Gardner Minshew, cornerback Kristian Fulton, and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, among others.

Kansas City also infused itself with young talent by signing its seven rookies: Offensive tackle Josh Simmons, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, edge rusher Ashton Gillotte, cornerback Nohl Williams, wide receiver Jalen Royals, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and running back Brashard Smith.

“We have officially signed all of our 2025 Draft picks,” posted the Chiefs on X.

We have officially signed all of our 2025 Draft picks ✍️ pic.twitter.com/uOdRC8DA0D — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

It's not common to see a squad sign all of its draftees, let alone a perennial contender. But clearly, the Chiefs have a vision, and if there's one thing that has been proven in recent years, they know what it takes to win.

Among their rookies, the 22-year-old Simmons, who underwent a knee surgery in October, and the 23-year-old Norman-Lott are expected to get significant minutes.

Last month, Chiefs coach Andy Reid already gushed about Simmons' upside.

“He’s doing a nice job. We weren’t sure quite how much we were gonna get out of him,” said Reid in a report from The Kansas City Star's Pete Grathoff. “You can definitely see the talent. He’s got to keep learning, and learning stuff that (offensive line coach) Andy (Heck) is teaching him, fundamentally, technique-wise. But he sure has a good attitude.”

Kansas City was tied with the Detroit Lions for the league's best record last season at 15-2. The Chiefs captured their seventh straight AFC West title.