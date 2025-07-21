The Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, in which they will look to bounce back from their brutal Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this February. The Chiefs are bringing back the bulk of their core roster from a season ago and have also made some savvy additions in the trenches to help out quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, recently, ESPN opined that there are still four starting lineups in the NFL landscape better than Kansas City's, ranking them fifth in the league.

Mike Clay listed the quarterback position, manned by Mahomes, as the Chiefs' biggest strength heading into this season.

“Patrick Mahomes remains Kansas City's best player. The two-time league MVP has led his team to 10-plus wins (career-high 15 in 2024) and the AFC Championship Game seven seasons in a row,” noted Clay.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs' offensive tackle position was named as their biggest weakness.

“Tackle has carried over from 2024 as the Chiefs' top trouble spot. The head-scratching four-year, $80 million deal handed to right tackle Jawaan Taylor two years ago has not worked out, as he has posted poor marks in PFF grades and run block win rate in both seasons in Kansas City,” added Clay.

However, he noted that “There is some hope here, as No. 32 overall pick Josh Simmons could win the starting LT job and solidify the position.”

The Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills were all ranked as having better lineups than Kansas City.

High expectations for the Chiefs

The Chiefs have won three straight AFC crowns and were looking to close in on their third straight Super Bowl before those dreams crashed and burned thanks to a dominating performance by the Eagles' defensive front.

That embarrassment certainly motivated the Chiefs to invest heavily in their offensive line this offseason, including, as Clay noted, using their first round pick to address the weakness.

However, it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to buy Patrick Mahomes some time against the elite defensive fronts of the league, including most notably Philadelphia's.

The Chiefs are slated to begin their 2025 season in early September in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers.