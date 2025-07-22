Despite coming off another offseason full of retirement rumors, Travis Kelce is back for another year. With the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 training camp kicking off on Tuesday, the veteran tight end showed up for year 13 with a big smile.

Kelce, who spent much of the offseason avoiding the spotlight as much as possible, was seen walking onto the practice field with teammate Rashee Rice. As fans encouraged him from a distance, the 35-year-old responded by flashing a grin as he walked by, as seen in a video from Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

Kelce has been open about his potential retirement for the past few years, but the conversation has intensified with each offseason. Many believed he would walk away after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory to end his career on top, but he continues to return to the field.

The 2025 season will be the final year of Kelce's current contract, giving him another reason to potentially call it a career at the end of the year. He signed a two-year, $34 million extension in the 2024 offseason and confirmed he would play it out shortly after Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX loss.

Chiefs' offense back to full strength in 2025 training camp

Getting Kelce back will be huge for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the entire Chiefs offense in 2025. The unit struggled with injuries in 2024 but expects to be back to full strength in the fall.

With Kelce enduring a visible athletic decline, the Chiefs have been criticized for their inability to find Mahomes a No. 1 wideout since trading Tyreek Hill in 2022. Rice looked like he had become that guy early in the 2024 season, but had his breakout campaign cut short by a torn ACL in Week 4. The freak accident added onto Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown's preseason injury, leaving the Chiefs without their top two receivers for most of the season.

The injuries paved the way for rookie Xavier Worthy to carve out a meaningful role in year one. It took him some time, but Worthy looked like a finished product by the end of the year, recording a game-high 157 receiving yards in Super Bowl LIX.

With Kelce, Rice, Brown and Worthy all back for training camp, the Chiefs' offense has its highest outlook in years. Despite coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, it is difficult to deny Kansas City as a preseason favorite to win another title.