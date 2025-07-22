Despite coming off another offseason full of retirement rumors, Travis Kelce is back for another year. With the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 training camp kicking off on Tuesday, the veteran tight end showed up for year 13 with a big smile.

Kelce, who spent much of the offseason avoiding the spotlight as much as possible, was seen walking onto the practice field with teammate Rashee Rice. As fans encouraged him from a distance, the 35-year-old responded by flashing a grin as he walked by, as seen in a video from Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

Kelce has been open about his potential retirement for the past few years, but the conversation has intensified with each offseason. Many believed he would walk away after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory to end his career on top, but he continues to return to the field.

The 2025 season will be the final year of Kelce's current contract, giving him another reason to potentially call it a career at the end of the year. He signed a two-year, $34 million extension in the 2024 offseason and confirmed he would play it out shortly after Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX loss.

Chiefs' offense back to full strength in 2025 training camp

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes will try to win their fourth Super Bowl championship together on Sunday.
Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting Kelce back will be huge for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the entire Chiefs offense in 2025. The unit struggled with injuries in 2024 but expects to be back to full strength in the fall.

With Kelce enduring a visible athletic decline, the Chiefs have been criticized for their inability to find Mahomes a No. 1 wideout since trading Tyreek Hill in 2022. Rice looked like he had become that guy early in the 2024 season, but had his breakout campaign cut short by a torn ACL in Week 4. The freak accident added onto Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown's preseason injury, leaving the Chiefs without their top two receivers for most of the season.

The injuries paved the way for rookie Xavier Worthy to carve out a meaningful role in year one. It took him some time, but Worthy looked like a finished product by the end of the year, recording a game-high 157 receiving yards in Super Bowl LIX.

With Kelce, Rice, Brown and Worthy all back for training camp, the Chiefs' offense has its highest outlook in years. Despite coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, it is difficult to deny Kansas City as a preseason favorite to win another title.

More Kansas City Chiefs News
Texas Tech alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends a press conference at Jones AT&T Stadium, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.
Where ESPN ranks Chiefs starters after Super Bowl loss, crucial offseasonJackson Stone ·
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) reacts after the losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid drops ‘win-win’ truth bomb on George Karlafits’ $93 million extensionZachary Weinberger ·
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (center) with Chiefs coach Hank Stram, Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Chiefs QB Len Dawson with Kansas City Chiefs logo in background
10 greatest Kansas City Chiefs teams of all timeJaren Kawada ·
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons works out during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025.
Chiefs’s Andy Reid reveals intriguing plan for rookie after 2024 blindside strugglesMiguel La Torre ·
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Chiefs announce big flex after completing job before training campPaolo Mariano ·
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) leaves the field following the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid reveals Rashee Rice’s training camp status amid jail sentenceAbdullah Imran ·