The NFL world was shocked when Tyrann Mathieu recently announced his retirement, as the safety called an end to his 12-year career. Mathieu spent the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and started in all of their regular-season games.

Before playing with the Saints, Mathieu played with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he earned first-team All-Pro and a ring in Super Bowl 54. He was also a back-to-back Pro Bowler for the Chiefs.

After the announcement, Patrick Mahomes sent a message to Mathieu on social media, saying, “Congrats to my Man! @Mathieu_Era one of the best to ever do it!”

Mahomes knows the skills that Mathieu possessed on the field because he saw them almost every day in practice and games. He made every defense he was on better, and he has the stats to prove it, as he finished his career with 838 tackles, 100 pass deflections, and 36 interceptions.

“As I hang up my cleats, I'm filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that's shaped me in every way,” Mathieu said on social media. “From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community.”

Mathieu was one of the best safeties in the league, and he will be missed.

Chiefs looking for continued success this season

The Chiefs know the road to trying to get back to the Super Bowl starts now, as they probably have the most experience out of any team these past four years. Coming into training camp, it's safe to say that they still have one of the better teams in the league, and as long as Patrick Mahomes is taking snaps at quarterback, they will always have a chance to win.

One thing that Mahomes is excited about this season is the depth they have at wide receiver, but it may be a bad thing because everybody won't be able to make the roster.

“It’s going to be hard to make cuts,” Mahomes said on the Up & Adams show. “Because we have so many great receivers. We could be eight, nine deep of guys I could see making the roster. That’s what you want. You want competition. We have that. And they’ve been competing.”

The offense shouldn't have many issues this season, and the defense will most likely continue to be one of the best in the league.