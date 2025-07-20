While the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback easily makes excellent passes that astound fans and players alike, even Patrick Mahomes could not overlook an impressive moment at the 2025 NFL Flag Championships. During the tournament in Canton, Ohio, young wide receiver Brysen Wright made an unforgettable play that made Chiefs star stop and register his amazement on his social account.

The play that had Mahomes' attention was from Wright, who plays for Jaguars Elite. He is seen weaving his way past three defenders, leaping into the air to catch the ball with only one hand. After landing, he maintained complete control of the catch even after hitting the turf, as the announcers watching the game were dumbfounded.

Wright, a wide receiver from Jacksonville, Florida, is already making waves on the college recruiting scene. With scholarship offers from top programs like Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, Miami, Florida State, and Colorado, his name continues to gain attention. That spotlight grew even brighter after Mahomes responded to the video of Wright's catch by posting “Yooo what?” on X.

Yooo what? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AmvClMlseN — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not only did Mahomes prove to be one of the NFL stars who reacted to the catch, but he was also joined by players like Bijan Robinson and Robert Griffin III, who demonstrated how plays like these have brought recognition to flag football. Flag football has transitioned from a seemingly innocent youth activity to being supported by professional athletes and viral plays.

Flag football has reached the professional level. The NFL Pro Bowl recently moved to a flag football game without contact instead of the usual tackle football, creating an opportunity for more star players to participate with far less chance of injury.

Flag football's worldwide expansion will continue with its inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Mahomes, who initially showed interest, said he would most likely leave it to the younger people, given that he will not be young by then.

With unbelievable things like Wright's insane catch and Mahomes' love of it all, it is evident that flag football is taking off. It bonds the enthusiasm of youth with the recognition of the pros.