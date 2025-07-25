Expectations remain high for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they have a key issue to address on offense. This is true even though their overall starting lineup is strong. But because of that key issue, here is one surprising Chiefs player who could make or break the 2025 NFL season.

The Chiefs’ offensive line came into question last season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sacked a career-high 36 times. And in the Super Bowl, he got taken down six times for the most in his career.

The blowout loss to the Eagles prompted the Chiefs to restructure their offensive line. They signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency, put the franchise tag on guard Trey Smith, moved Kingsley Suamataia to guard, and then they drafted the guy who fits the bill as the surprise player.

Chiefs need big season from rookie tackle Josh Simmons

There’s little doubt Simmons has the talent to be an NFL standout. The biggest question is health. Simmons is coming off an ACL injury in college, which allowed him to drop all the way to the Chiefs near the end of the first round.

Chiefs Director of Player Personnel Ryne Nutt said Simmons belonged in a group earlier in the first round, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Josh (Simmons) is — you could make your case for the best, but he’s definitely in the top three in this draft class in terms of what he provides,” Nutt said. “The only difference maybe between him and some other guys is he started two years. You could say experience and stuff like that. But Josh is physically — he is elite. I mean, he is big, he’s strong, his feet jump off the tape. When you put this tape on, his set is as pretty as it looks now in terms of offensive line pass setting.”

Simmons began as the Chiefs’ starting left tackle during the first two days of training. That belies his position on the depth chart as second string. So he could start in Week 1. That backs up the assessment of former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz, who posted on X.

The Chiefs got a steal with Simmons. He was considered OT1 before he got hurt. Now he’s LT1 in camp while Taylor is out. If he plays well enough the Chiefs will just stick with him

And Travis Kelce also got in Simmons’ corner, according to New Heights podcast via nfl.com.

“He was playing defensive end as just like a scout team defensive end,” Kelce said of their interactions during OTAs and minicamp. “And he was just playing his gap, but he was being a pro. He was being locked in and being a pro. And I felt that man's hands grab me, and I was like, ‘All right, I gotta come with it, even when he's just giving the look. I gotta make sure I've got my feet planted, man.' ”

OT Josh Simmons catching many people's eyes

Kelce’s brother, Jason, compared Simmons to an NFL standout.

“I've watched a lot of these linemen coming out (of college) the last few years,” said Jason Kelce. “This kid, I mean, he is the closest thing I've seen to like a Trent Williams. Like that next level strength and athleticism. The only reason he fell to (the Chiefs) is because of that injury.”

And Chiefs lineman Trey Smith said the chatter is growing.

“I haven't seen him in action, but I just heard that he is so strong, like, unbelievably strong,” Smith said. “So Trav, as you (were) saying about his hands, like, that's perfect from what I'm hearing. But obviously the talent is there, man. He's gonna be a great asset to the team. And I'm looking forward to it, bro.”

If Simmons can move in and solidify the offensive line, Mahomes might be able to return to his dominant ways. And that might be enough to lift the Chiefs back to their customary spot in the Super Bowl.

However, if he can’t, the Chiefs’ offense could remain a work in progress. And that would mean the possibility of an AFC team exploiting the Chiefs in the playoffs and keeping them out of the big game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the urgency is there team-wise, according to espn.com.

“The main thing is urgency, just keep that up,” Reid said. “Everybody's expectations are high. When it comes down to the work, you take care of that here, the foundation that you build here.”

Mahomes agreed, and said the focus is on improving even though the team made the Super Bowl last season.

“You always have to get better,” Mahomes said. “That's something that people lose track of when you have success. We didn't win that last game, but we had a lot of success last year. I think sometimes people want to be stagnant. They want to go out there and do it over again. We have to get better.”