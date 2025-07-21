Sunday saw the Kansas City Chiefs sign George Karlaftis to a new contract extension, a four-year deal worth $93 million that contained $62 million in guaranteed money. As fans grade the Chiefs' move to sign Karlalftis to an extxension, head coach Andy Reid would speak about the news and give his reaction.

Karlaftis has been a standout in Kansas City's defense with the contract extension putting him on the team through 2030, displaying how much of a focal point he is in the unit.

Speaking during his Sunday press conference, Reid would say that the deal is a “win-win” situation as the team and Karlaftis himself profits from the news, while describing the 2022 second-round pick as “smart” and “relentless,” according to NBC Sports.

“That’s a great thing,” Reid said. “And he’s a heck of a player, and he’s done a great job here, and he’s profited from that. Our team also profits from him being around, so it’s a win-win there.

“He is a relentless player, I mean that’s what you get with George,” Reid added. “He’s smart; relentless. You can trust and know that he is reliable, so you can trust that he is going to be there and do the right things and go 100 miles an hour doing them. Very well respected that way.”

Andy Reid praises Chiefs for getting George Karlaftis and other deals done

The trenches have been addressed recently, as besides the Karlaftis deal, the Chiefs would also sign offensive lineman Trey Smith to a big contract extension, fortifying the big men upfront. Karlaftis has been integral as a crucial defensive end, racking up 24.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and 56 quarterback hits in the 49 games played in his career thus far.

Reid would shout out Kansas City assistant general manager Chris Shea in handling the money side, according to Arrowhead Pride.

“Chris Shea and the guys have to work through all of that — the money part of it — and they do a heck of a job with it,” Reid said. “It’s an ongoing thing. You’ve got to have a good feel [and] a good plan for the future as you do it.”

While also complimenting Karlaftis, he would also point out the journey of Smith leaing up to the $94 million contract, who was a sixth-round pick that came in with health problems as pointed out by Reid.

“How great is that?” Reid said Sunday. “[A] sixth-round pick. He came in with the lung situation — the blood clots. It was a great thing he was able to work through that just for his overall health — football or no football — but to be able to come in and play at the level he’s played at and that toughness he brings with it? He’s an aggressive personality on the field — a teddy bear off the field — but he brings it every game.”

At any rate, the Chiefs look to bounce back after the disappointing performance at last season's Super Bowl, where the team was dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles.