The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to make moves to try and keep their best players together. Kansas City worked out a $93 million contract extension with defensive end George Karlaftis, per ESPN. It includes $62 million guaranteed, and is a four year extension. The deal was announced Sunday.

The move comes on the heels of the team signing a four-year extension with Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith. Smith and the Chiefs reached a deal on July 15.

Karlaftis has had a great run with the Chiefs. He has posted 24.5 sacks with the team in three seasons. He picked up 35 combined tackles in the 2024 regular season, including 21 solo stops.

The defensive end was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He played his college football at Purdue. His best NFL season came in 2023. That year, he posted career-highs in total tackles and sacks. He finished the campaign with 10.5 sacks and 47 total tackles.

The Chiefs are looking to return to the Super Bowl. Kansas City lost in NFL's championship game last season to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs are spending big money on these latest contracts

Kansas City agreed to a massive extension with Smith earlier this month. Smith is getting a $94 million extension, which is the largest in NFL history for an interior offensive lineman.

“Smith's deal includes $70 million guaranteed, the most guaranteed money ever awarded to an NFL guard,” Nate Taylor and Adam Schefter wrote for ESPN.

The Chiefs wasted little time after that record-setting deal to dole out another heap of cash to their defensive end. Karlaftis has played in 49 regular season games over the last three seasons, and Kansas City clearly needs him to continue his consistent production moving forward.

In his postseason career, Karlaftis has played in 10 additional games. He has posted 36 total tackles and eight sacks in the playoffs.

Training camp begins for the Chiefs on Tuesday morning.