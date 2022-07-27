Travis Kelce will love the Chiefs major change to his contract

Travis Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL ever since he earned a starting role in the Kansas City Chiefs offense back in 2014. He helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV in 2019, and has been member of one of the NFL All-Pro teams for six straight seasons (he’s been selected to the first and second team three times each over that stretch).

Kelce is currently on one of the most team-friendly deals in the NFL, as the next four years of his deal will see him earn $57.25 million. Considering his production, that is an absolute steal for the Chiefs.

Kansas City recognizes that, and decided to give Travis Kelce a well-earned raise right before training camp kicked off. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Chiefs have agreed to terms of an adjusted contract with Kelce that will give him a raise in 2022. Terms weren’t immediately available, but it appears the Chiefs pushed some of the money from the back of Kelce’s contract up to this year.

The #Chiefs and star TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on an adjusted contract to give him a raise in 2022, sources say. Money is moved from the back of the deal to properly compensate Kelce. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2022

This has to be exciting for Kelce, who has played a huge part in Kansas City’s recent stretch of winning. He’s become a favorite target of Patrick Mahomes, and with Tyreek Hill no longer on the team, that means Kelce will have even more work to do in the passing game this season.

The Chiefs appear to understand this, and gave Kelce a nice raise to reflect his potential increase in responsibilities in 2022. He was probably deserving of a raise beforehand, but chances are he will really earn that raise in 2022. Kelce will play a big role in the Chiefs success this season, so it was a good move by the front office to get his contract squared away before training camp even kicked off.