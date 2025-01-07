ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024-25 regular season came to an end with a road loss to the Denver Broncos, a game which Patrick Mahomes and most of the Chiefs' other starters took in from the sidelines. Having already clinched the number one seed in the AFC and with a potential undefeated record off the table, the Chiefs had no real incentive to play their big guns in this contest, and instead opted to get their stars another week of rest.

Kansas City now will turn its attention to the postseason after finishing the regular year 15-2, and when they get there, they'll be looking to win their third straight Super Bowl championship.

For what it's worth, the good folks over in Las Vegas seem to like their chances of doing so, as recently, Patrick Mahomes was given the best odds of anyone to win Super Bowl MVP, an honor which is almost always reserved for a member of the winning team, at +450, via the FanDuel Sportsbook. Up next behind Mahomes was Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at +650 odds, who was tied with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

If Mahomes were to secure the honor, it would be his third straight Super Bowl MVP and the fourth of his future Hall of Fame career.

Can the Chiefs three-peat?

While they haven't necessarily looked dominant in all of their wins, there's no arguing with the 15 victories the Chiefs piled up this season, winning games in a variety of different ways.

In any potential playoff matchup before the Super Bowl, Kansas City will have the luxury of playing within the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium, and they'll also likely have the advantage at quarterback, head coach, and defense regardless of their opponent.

Still, there is some stiff competition in the AFC this year, including the Bills, who handed the Chiefs their first loss of the regular season this year, as well as the Baltimore Ravens, who nearly defeated the Chiefs in the first game of the regular season.

However, prior to the Week 17 loss, Kansas City had shown some signs of revving up the intensity, most notably with blowout wins over the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers, two other playoff teams in the AFC.

In any case, the Chiefs will now sit back and wait to see who they will play in the divisional round based on the results of Wild Card weekend.