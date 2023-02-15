Patrick Mahomes just completed one of the most legendary five-year runs in NFL history. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won two NFL MVP awards, made the Super Bowl three times and won it all twice over his first five full years as a starter.

What’s his secret? There’s his absolute cannon for an arm. He also got genes from his athlete father who played 11 seasons in the MLB. He also has creativity on the field that feels unprecedented in the NFL with his combination of physical gifts. But could the answer be … his underwear?

Patrick Mahomes’ longtime backup in Chad Henne recently spilled on a superstition from the Chiefs star. He revealed in a recent interview with ESPN insider Adam Schefter that the man wears the same red underwear for every NFL game week throughout his career.

“The details. The superstitions, everyday,” said Chad Henne of Mahomes. “His notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear, which probably not a lot of people know on game day. He’s been wearing it since I’ve been a part of it.”

Patrick Mahomes has played in 80 total NFL games throughout his career. He’s also started in 14 playoff games. If he was performing this intimate ritual even as a backup during his rookie season, then the number of game days is easily above 100.

Honestly, it’s a lot less weird than it initially sounds. It would be a way more absurd revelation had Mahomes been an NBA or MLB player, who often play on consecutive days. Now that would be gnarly. But a week in between games, the sanitary nature of his ritual is actually perfectly acceptable. More importantly for Chiefs fans, it seems to be a ritual that works.

Keep rocking those red undies, Patrick Mahomes.