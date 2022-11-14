Published November 14, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

After such a heartbreaking incident, the entire football community is in grief over those whose lives were shockingly cut short, especially after taking into account how young those men were. Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but express his condolences to those who are closely affected by the situation.

“Prayers for @UVAFootball 🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Mahomes wrote.

Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. was in his third season as a Cavalier after he entered the program as a 3-star recruit back in 2020. Davis missed the entire 2021 season due to injury and was primed for huge bounce back year, having played in eight of the Cavaliers’ first nine games. He even appeared on the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year watch list.

D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were also in their junior years, playing linebacker and wide receiver for the university, respectively. Perry has played in seven games this season, having made seven total tackles, while Chandler, a transferee from Wisconsin, was yet to suit up in his new digs.

At the end of the day, their unfortunate deaths will remind everybody, including Patrick Mahomes, that there are bigger things in life than sports, and it will be especially excruciating for their loved ones to process the pointless loss of their lives.

Hopefully the perpetrator gets brought to justice soon, and perhaps people won’t need to wait long for that to materialize, as the authorities reportedly have Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the alleged suspect, in custody.