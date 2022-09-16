The Kansas City Chiefs escaped death in Week 2, when they eked out a 27 – 24 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. With the offense struggling to find its rhythm from Week 1, it was the KC defense that stepped up big time for the team. The hero of the night was rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson, who nabbed the game-winning pick-6 from their 1-yard line.

After the game, Jaylen Watson talked about his incredible interception for the team. The Chiefs cornerback said that he felt that he was going to make a big play today when he woke up. Lo and behold, Watson did just that, saving Kansas City from certain doom. (via ProFootballTalk)

“I woke up knowing I was going to get a pick. I just knew being a seventh-rounder and getting my first start, I was going to get tested a lot. I just felt I was going to get one today.”

The Chiefs entered Week 2 with a lot of momentum on their shoulders after a throttling of the Arizona Cardinals earlier. However, the Chargers defense stepped up big time, giving Patrick Mahomes and the team fits. LA actually led for a good portion of the game, before the fateful Jaylen Watson interception (and Justin Herbert’s injury) that sealed the deal for Kansas City.

The departure of star cornerback Charvarius Ward has left a hole in the Chiefs defense. With first-round cornerback Trent McDuffie sidelined, this is Watson’s time to make a statement for the team. So far, he’s already done a great job impressing fans and the coaching staff.