Texas football wide receiver Xavier Worthy made a name for himself at the NFL Combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash in event history. Worthy's performance has opened numerous team's eyes entering the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of those teams as they're the favorites (+325) to draft Worthy, via Bovada. The Buffalo Bills (+750) and Arizona Cardinals (+1000) round out the top three. The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers all sit in fourth at +1100.
While they won yet another Super Bowl title, the Chiefs are undoubtedly in need of some talented receivers. Rashee Rice proved to be a valuable weapon as he led all wide receivers in receptions, yardage and touchdowns. However, no other WR had more than 30 catches, 500 yards or three touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes could use another pass catcher next to Rice and Travis Kelce.
Xavier Worthy certainly has the speed to be a deep threat in Kansas City, as evident by his 4.21 40-yard dash time. But Worthy was much more than just speed in his three years at Texas. Over 39 total games, Worthy caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He earned All-Big 12 honors all three years on campus.
Worthy will be one of the most coveted receivers in the NFL Draft. While they pick last in the first round, Kansas City will certainly be eyeing the top options available. Landing the speedy Worthy would give the Chiefs a dynamic weapon on offense. It would make Mahomes and company only scarier as they look to defend their Super Bowl crown.