Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked about his old tweets going viral on the New Heights Podcast Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has seen his old tweets dating back years go viral in recent weeks, most likely propelled by his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Now on the New Heights Podcast Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, The Kelce brothers talk about the Chiefs tight end's old tweets resurfacing:

The tweets date back from 2009-11, and Travis says of his posts before he was a member of the Chiefs, “I will say, I was trying to get all those tweets deleted. I've been trying, since I got into the league, I'm just like “I just want all those things to get deleted.”‘

It's not clear if the Chiefs star didn't have time to delete all of his individual tweets or if he has a team in charge of his social media presence that didn't delete the posts for him.

The Chiefs star continued, “I was just using Twitter as, like, a diary. I was just out here saying nonsense.”

The brothers then ran through a couple of the more ridiculous tweets, including Travis posting about feeding a squirrel some bread and being very excited to take a nap.

Recently Travis has floated the idea of leaving the Chiefs and retiring from the NFL altogether. Kelce said in an interview published in the Wall Street Journal that he thinks about retirement “more than anyone could ever imagine.” Kelce cited several surgeries he's had over the years as the basis of his retirement thoughts.

Kelce is under contract with the Chiefs for two more seasons after 2023. While brother Jason has thought about calling it a career, Travis might soon join him if the eldest Kelce plans on doing just that after the 2023 season.