Retirement is a tough pill to swallow for some athletes but others know when it's time to end their career. The majority is a little bit of both and for Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, he seems to be on the fence about hanging up his cleats relatively soon.

Kelce said in an interview published in the Wall Street Journal that he thinks about retirement “more than anyone could ever imagine.” Kelce cited several surgeries he's had over the years as the basis of his retirement thoughts. He went into further detail on the latest episode of the New Heights Podcast Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Feeling it now more than ever,” Kelce said. “It is what it is. The surgeries take a toll. It was unfortunate I got the knee surgery but once I got back on the field I've been fortunate I haven't had too many problems with that situation.”

That knee surgery Kelce is referring to came before the 2023 season and held him out of the Chiefs' season opener, a loss to the Detroit Lions. It is one of 10 surgeries Kelce has gotten, which he refers to in the interview.

“Every one of them lingers,” the four-time first-team All-Pro said.

Travis Kelce has almost 11,000 receiving yards in 153 games and two Super Bowl rings. He's made plenty of money for himself and is now involved in several commercial campaigns that are possibly paying him more than his football money.

Kelce is under contract with the Chiefs for two more seasons after 2023. While brother Jason has thought about calling it a career, Travis might soon join him if the eldest Kelce plans on doing just that after the 2023 season.