A historic AFC West rivalry will be on tap this Halloween weekend as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Mile High City to do battle with the Denver Broncos. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Chiefs-Broncos prediction and pick will be revealed.

With 6-14 inches of snow expected in Denver over the weekend, things may end up getting extremely spooky. For the Chiefs, it's been Kansas City that found another gear over recent weeks as they have reeled off six consecutive wins since dropping their season opener to the Lions including a 31-17 victory over the LA Chargers recently. Shockingly enough, the Chiefs have won an unimaginable 16 games in a row versus the Broncos dating back to the 2015 season.

At some point, you would think the Denver Broncos will beat the Kansas City Chiefs, right? While there is no doubt the Broncos have a serious hill to climb on Sunday, Denver will have a puncher's chance do down their longtime rivals in front of their home fans which would mean everything to a scuffling franchise that is looking for anything positive. Crazier things have happened, and the Broncos are also coming off a much-needed victory against the Packers last weekend by a score of 19-17.

Here are the Chiefs-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Broncos Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -7.5 (-102)

Denver Broncos: +7.5 (-120)

Over: 47.5 (-102)

Under: 47.5 (-120)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 8

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

With the winter wonderland of snow arriving earlier than expected in the Denver metro area, Halloween weekend is going to feel more like Christmas if anything. Nevertheless, the Chiefs last squared off with the Broncos two weeks ago on Thursday Night Football but did struggle to get the ground game going for the majority of the contest. Despite winning in ugly fashion by a score of 19-8, it proved to be Kansas City that averaged a measly 3.6 yards per carry. With the snow being at a premium, the high-flying KC passing attack may not be a sustainable recipe for success. Simply put, pounding the rock and relying on the hog mollies up front will prove to be the difference in the game.

In addition, playing a clean brand of football will most likely make life extremely difficult for the Broncos. During week 6, Kansas City's inefficiencies were on full display as they went 4-13 on third down and could not find pay dirt when entering the red zone. Sooner or later, Denver is going to play a complete game, and if Kansas City continues to give them life by not capitalizing when they are supposed to, then watch out! All in all, winning the turnover battle like they did two weeks ago and putting together a suffocating pass rush on Russell Wilson will spell trouble for the Broncos.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

Do you remember where you were in 2015? Barack Obama was still president, a gallon of gas cost $2.43, TikTok was Musical.ly, I was a senior in high school, and the infamous running man dance was all the craze. It was also the last time the Denver Broncos beat their division rivals in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oddly enough, the narrative has changed ever since that fateful day that saw the Broncos storm back in comeback fashion thanks to the arm of Peyton Manning and a Jamal Charles fumble that was recovered for a touchdown and ultimately won the game. Months later, the Broncos would go on to win Super Bowl 50 which served as the franchise's third-ever Lombardi trophy. Fast forward eight years later, and it is now the Chiefs that are perennial contenders on an annual basis with no end in sight.

Without a doubt, the long and grueling streak is on the minds of every member of Broncos Country, and in order to pull off the shocking upset as heavy underdogs, a fast start will need to occur. Not to mention, running the ball more often than not to keep the Chiefs defense on their toes will prove to be vital. In their first matchup with Kansas City, it was Denver that amassed a healthy 5.2 yards per carry. Although KC's defense seems to be much improved from their teams of the past, establishing the threat of the run will be key. Alas, if Russell Wilson can make the occasionally deep play and not turn the ball over in costly situations like he did last time out, then Denver will have a chance.

Final Chiefs-Broncos Prediction & Pick

Believe it or not, but Denver has played Kansas City tough as of late even if they haven't been in a position to overcome their rivals. This one will be close early due to the Broncos' success running the ball this season, but to trust this up-and-down Denver defense to consistently stop Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes is sketchy, to say the least. Plus, I'm not sure if Russell Wilson has it in him to overcome the snow and lead his team down the field on enough scoring drives. Take KC and the points to be safe.

Final Chiefs-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Chiefs -7.5 (-102)