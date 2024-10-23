ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Chiefs' last loss came at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, which shows anything can happen in a division matchup. The Raiders hope to replicate that performance on Sunday evening, but it won't be any easier with the Chiefs' newest addition. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Raiders prediction and pick.

They can't keep getting away with this. The Chiefs have won two consecutive Super Bowls and are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. The entire league should be gunning to knock them off the top of the mountain, so why did the Tennessee Titans trade them for Deandre Hopkins? The Chiefs have plenty of injuries to their playmakers, but how much the 32-year-old wideout can help the team remains to be seen. He was a 1,000-yard receiver last season but has been battling a knee injury for most of this year.

Antonio Pierce and the Raiders are in the wrong spot. There was a lot of hype surrounding their new head coach, but it's starting to become clear that he isn't cut out for leading the team. Pierce was a good position coach, but the Raiders needed to surround him with better coordinators or find a more tactical leader. It reached rock bottom for them when they lost by 14 to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and it's only gotten worse since then. They saved some face with a five-point loss and cover against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Here are the Chiefs-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Raiders Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -525

Las Vegas Raiders: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +390

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

We aren't sure how much Hopkins will play on Sunday, but Andy Reid will undoubtedly have a few plays drawn up for him to get into the offensive flow. The Chiefs will still run through Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy, but Patrick Mahomes must start contributing more through the air for that to happen.

The Chiefs have been on an all-time run since entering the playoffs last season. They've won 12 games since last Christmas and covered the spread in nine of their past ten games.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chiefs aren't easy to play twice a season, but the Raiders haven't been performing too poorly against them. The Chiefs have won six of the past seven meetings, but the Raiders covered two of the last four. We don't need the Raiders to win this game outright. We need them to keep it relatively close.

Final Chiefs-Raiders Prediction & Pick

We mentioned earlier that the Chiefs' last loss came on Christmas Day, 2023. Who was the team that beat them? Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders. It could be some added motivation for the Chiefs after that loss, but Pierce will have the team ready for this game. There have been questions all season of whether Pierce was a one-hit wonder as an interim head coach and if he is cut out to be a head coach. There were even talks that Tom Brady has asked Bill Belichick about his interest since becoming a part-owner.

The Raiders' money line looks enticing, but we'll play it safe and take them to come in under the number.

Final Chiefs-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Raiders +10 (-110)