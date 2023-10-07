We're back with yet another prediction and pick for Week 5 action from the National Football League. This next matchup takes us over to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota as we see the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) visit the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) during the second wave of Sunday's games. Check out our NFL odds series for our Chiefs-Vikings prediction and pick.

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves at 3-1 on the season after most recently beating the New York Jets on the road 23-20. They've won each of their games following their Week 1 loss to Detroit and have done so while outscoring opponents by 42 points. Their road games have been close this year, so we'll see them try and scratch out a win against a stingy Vikings team.

The Minnesota Vikings are 1-3 on the season and will be desperately hoping to get back into the NFC North Playoff picture. They notched their first win of the season last week when they beat the Carolina Panthers 21-13 and fended off their late-game comeback efforts. With a lighter schedule for the rest of the season, the Vikings will hope to capitalize on each game and establish themselves as contenders once again.

Here are the Chiefs-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Vikings Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -3.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Vikings Week 5

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: NFL+, fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Kansas City Chiefs had a tough game against a New York Jets team that they were favored to beat by a touchdown. They started the game strong and jumped out to an early 17-0 lead in what looked to be a blowout early on. Their defense allowed the Jets to get back into the game after the opening quarter and the Chiefs had to dig deep for the win. They're dealing with some injuries on the defensive end and it's shown over the last two games. While this isn't the offense of a few years ago, they're still able to drive through the connection between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

However, how long is it before Mahomes runs out of options because defenses key in on Travis Kelce? They'll be facing an inspired Vikings defense hungry for more after their first taste of victory on the season. The Chiefs will have to find answers on offense and hope that Andy Reid can draw up a plan that leads them to victory. They're very good at controlling time of possession with their balanced offense, which is something Minnesota has struggled with on the season. If the Chiefs can hold the ball and pick up first downs on third downs with their running, they won't give the Vikings' offense much of a chance to work.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Justin Jefferson came back in a big way for his team and notched two touchdown scores against the Carolina Panthers last week. While he's still one of the league's leaders in receiving, the Vikings haven't been able to stay competitive through games and while Jefferson is performing in fantasy, it's not doing much for his team in the real world. If it weren't for Kirk Cousins' two interceptions last game, the Vikings could have had a serious chance to blow the Panthers out of the water. If Cousins can limit his mistakes and not turn the ball over, this offense has the ability to put up some serious points.

The Vikings may need to engage in a shootout to keep up with Kansas City in this one. Their offense isn't up to the same level as KC's, but their defense can keep them in football games with their ability to get the ball back on downs. Behind Kirk Cousins, the Vikings will always have a chance to make up ground on the scoreboard late in games. However, they can't afford to let the Chiefs jump out to a huge lead early as they don't want to be fighting an uphill battle the whole game. As the betting line indicates, don't expect the Vikings to lay down easy at home in this one.

Final Chiefs-Vikings Prediction & Pick

I expect this to be a closer game through the second half as both of these teams open up their offensive attacks. The total is set fairly high, so don't be surprised if this game turns into an eventual shootout between these two teams. In that situation, we'd have to favor the Kansas City Chiefs and their ability to make big plays on offense. Minnesota has been lacking that potential this year and it'll end up costing them against the returning Champions.

Final Chiefs-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 (-110)