Chimeraland newest event Attack of the Tyrant adds T-Rex Mutants

Chimeraland’s latest event called Attack of the Tyrant adds a tamable T-Rex Mutant and an all-new museum, among other new features in this latest Chimeraland update.

Level Infinite’s Chimeraland gets a new update today with a lot of new features, some of them among the most requested among players. In this latest update, Chimeraland gets two new highly requested player abilities: Pet Shaping and Pet Dyeing, both of which give players more customization options for their pets and mounts. This applies to the new beasts coming to this update: the fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex, the agile Spinosaurus, the clubbing Ankylosaurus, and the goliath Brontosaurus.

In Chimeraland, beasts are there both to befriend or to dominate. These beasts can now also be discovered in their egg forms in the newest update, which players can knock to hatch when found in the vast wilderness.

New to this update as well is the all-new museum, which features models of the new beasts detailed above. Players will be able to earn points in the museum by participating in science quizzes and exclusive PvE battles to unlock access to new dinosaur-themed furniture ornaments, high-tier equipment, and a new avatar title, among other rewards.

As part of the Chimeraland Attack of the Tyrant update, players will have access to a once-per-day Tyronnausaurus Rex boss battle. Upon vanquishing the boss, players will be able to claim various rewards from the dinosaur blind boxes. Log-in everyday to get all seven of the seven-day sign-in bonus for dinosaur-themed outfits and cosmetics. A new upgraded dinosaur battle dungeon will also make a debut, as well as a new Medusa storyline.

More dinosaurs will be arriving in Chimeraland in the future, Level Infinite promises, including the Velociraptor, Quetzalcoatlus, Triceratops, Plesiosaur, and others.

“We couldn’t be happier to unleash these new beasts into the vast world of Chimeraland, and we can’t wait to see what kinds of wonderfully strange dinosaur chimeras players will create,” says Level Infinite Assistant Producer Hideo Liu. “Keep an eye out for even more dinosaurs coming to Chimeraland in the coming weeks!”

Chimeraland is currently available on PC, iOS, and Android as a free-to-play title.