Chlöe Bailey is still gracefully responding to the backlash from her Swarm sex scene with Damson Idris. When Swarm hit Amazon Prime last month, social media kept debating whether they were witnessing actual sex between Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris’ characters. (Yup, seriously). They also were questioning whether the scene was necessary.

However, Chlöe has shown nothing but grace to the haters that continuously have a problem with everything she does. She said that she has some useful tactics to block out the negative comments.

“You want to know the great thing about removing Twitter from your phone? Anything negative I did not see!” Bailey said on The Tamron Hall Show. “In turn, I was just proud of the work I did as an actress. Let me tell you something that just boosted my confidence as an actress so much. A little earlier today, I saw the incredible Taraji P. Henson and the first thing she said was like, ‘You were incredible in Swarm and she was like, ‘Keep going!’ And that just meant so much to me.”

She previously spoke about the backlash with rapper Latto and how social media can’t grasp that she is a grown woman now.

“They’ve grown up with my sister and I since we had our little short baby locks on YouTube and everything. But it’s like, this has been me,” she explained. When I perform, that’s when I feel the most confident and the most sexy. It’s nothing contrived or forced about it. That’s just passion coming out.”

Swarm is available now to stream on Amazon Prime Video.