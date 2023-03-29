Chlöe Bailey, half of the sister duo Chlöe x Halle, has responded to the controversy surrounding her recent sex scene on the TV show Swarm. The artist expressed confusion as to why people made a fuss over the scene in the first place in a recent interview with radio personality Big Boy, pointing out that her co-star, Damson Idris, did not receive as much criticism despite being the primary focus of the scene. Bailey also called out gender standards, saying that she learned to focus on what made the project compelling and dismiss undue criticism at face value, HotNewHipHop confirms from the Big Boy interview.

Chlöe Bailey went on to explain that she viewed the scene as a work of art and that people were forgetting the plot of the moment. She emphasized that she was doing her job as an actress and not putting her own private moments on display for everyone to see. Furthermore, the 24-year-old clarified that viewers did not see anything they haven’t seen from her before, saying, “You didn’t see nipple. You didn’t there.”

"I'm an actress. I was doing my job" – Chloe Bailey pic.twitter.com/IILGTNXjbe — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) March 28, 2023

The singer also praised Damson Idris for helping her feel more comfortable about stripping down, revealing that they had a bouncy ball in between them and were making a joke out of it, which helped ease her nerves. Bailey credited Idris, her scene partner, for making her, as a woman, feel comfortable being raw and naked.

The controversial scene took place in the first episode of Swarm and features Bailey’s character, Marissa, having a steamy bedroom tryst with her boyfriend Khalid, played by Idris. Bailey received criticism on social media for the scene, with some viewers forgetting that she was simply doing her job as an actress. However, Bailey remains unphased by the criticism, focusing instead on the artistry of the scene and the compelling plot of the show.