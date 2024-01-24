Hugh Jackman bid farewell to Wolverine as the MCU's Deadpool 3 wraps.

As Deadpool 3 wraps filming, Hugh Jackman posts a heartfelt goodbye to the MCU film.

In the upcoming MCU film, Jackman returns as Wolverine. He previously died in James Mangold's 2017 film, Logan, but will return. He will be teamed with Ryan Reynolds' titular foul-mouthed character in the forthcoming threequel.

“What a ride!”

In an X post, Jackman reflected on this return.

“What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie,” Jackman said. “Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you. Literally! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”

What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you.… pic.twitter.com/TfD32naexF — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 24, 2024

Hugh Jackman began playing the Wolverine character from 2000-2017 for Fox's X-Men series. He also led three solo films including Logan from James Mangold. The film was a huge hit, making over $610 million at the box office. It also seemed like an appropriate farewell to the character after nearly two decades.

But he will now reprise the role in Deadpool 3. Jackman won't be the only notable return, though, as Jennifer Garner will reprise the role of Elektra after nearly two decades away from the part. Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapičić, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, and more will reprise their roles from the past two films.

Outside of Wolverine, Jackman has given other award-winning performances. He was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Les Misérables. Some of his other notable credits include The Prestige, Prisoners, and The Greatest Showman.