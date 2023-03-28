Comic book films are known for their innate ability to bring back characters who have either died or in some cases, disappeared for a little while. Captain America: New World Order, the fourth installment in the Captain America MCU series, will see the long-awaited return of a character who has not been seen in over a decade.

Filming is underway for New World Order, and new set photos from JustJared give a first look at Liv Tyler’s MCU return as Betty Ross. The set photos show Betty Ross, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Sabra (Shira Haas), and Xosha Roquemore (whose character is still unnamed) at a cemetery during what appears to be a funeral service given the all-black attire worn by the characters. Sam’s arm is in a sling, so perhaps this is a funeral toward the end of the film, which begs the question of whose funeral this is.

Liv Tyler’s character of Betty Ross has been absent from the MCU since The Incredible Hulk — the sophomore outing of the entire connected universe back in 2008. Her return as Betty Ross does make a lot of sense given the character’s relation to Thunderbolt Ross (who will be played by Harrison Ford in New World Order after the unfortunate passing of William Hurt).

Just because Tyler hasn’t been in the MCU in over a decade doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy. In the years since, she has appeared in a number of films including James Gray’s Academy Award-nominated film Ad Astra.

New World Order is currently filming and will be directed by The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah based on a script by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film will serve as Anthony Mackie’s first solo adventure as the new Captain America after the events of Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Also starring in the film are Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and, of course, Liv Tyler.

Captain America: New World Order will be released on May 3, 2024.