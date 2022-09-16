Chris Godwin gets unfortunate injury update from Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles provided an important update on the status of wideout Chris Godwin for this Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

During his press conference on Friday, Todd Bowles said Chris Godwin is “is in play by a small margin, but we’ll see on Sunday. If I had to guess, I’d say he wouldn’t [play].”

Chris Godwin was questionable going into the matchup with the Saints due to his hamstring injury, missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was unlikely to play in this weekend’s game, but Todd Bowles shut down any conjecture on his status.

Lucky for the Buccaneers, Godwin’s hamstring injury was more of a ‘week-to-week’ thing, rather than the injury keeping him out for an extended period of time.

Chris Godwin tore his ACL back in December of 2021, and just made it back to play in the Buccaneers Week 1 game. In the opening game against the Dallas Cowboys, Godwin had three receptions on three targets from Tom Brady for 35 yards after exiting early in the game.

Godwin is a star wideout, and he has had to deal with his fair share of injuries over the last year. Up until his injury in December, Godwin was one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets, logging 1103 yards on 98 receptions and adding five touchdowns. Brady will certainly miss Chris Godwin this week, especially as his other Buccaneers receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones also deal with injuries.

Todd Bowles and Tom Brady hope to see Chris Godwin back in action soon as he rests his hamstring.