The upcoming Disney live-action adaptation of Prince Charming starring Chris Hemsworth (Thor) is eyeing Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reports that Edgar-Jones is being eyed to star with Hemsworth in the upcoming movie. As Sneider notes, she has not “publicly signed on” to any projects since Twisters came out this summer.

The Prince Charming movie would further put a mainstream spotlight on Edgar-Jones. Twisters was a big hit, grossing over $370 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Who is Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones?

Before Twisters, Edgar-Jones gained notoriety for her roles in Cold Feet, Silent Witness, Gentlemen Jack, and War of the Worlds. In 2020, she starred in the BBC series Normal People alongside Paul Mescal.

The show was a big hit, earning several Emmy nominations. It also helped launch the careers of both Edgar-Jones and Mescal, who were early in their respective careers.

Edgar-Jones' breakthrough on the big screen came when she starred in Where the Crawdads Sing, an adaptation of the novel of the same name. She played the lead role of Kya in the movie.

Olivia Newman directed it based on a script from Lucy Alibar. Where the Crawdads Sing grossed $144 million worldwide at the box office.

Earlier that year, Edgar-Jones starred in Fresh with Sebastian Stan. The Hulu horror movie follows a woman who goes on a weekend getaway with her new partner. During it, she discovers some disturbing truths.

Additionally, Edgar-Jones made her return to the small screen in 2022, starring in Under the Banner of Heaven. The FX on Hulu series also starred Andrew Garfield and Wyatt Russell.

Disney's Prince Charming movie starring Chris Hemsworth

The upcoming Prince Charming movie from Disney will be directed by Paul King. He is best known for directing the first two Paddington movies in 2014 and 2017. He also recently co-wrote and directed Wonka.

Wonka starred Timothée Chalamet in the lead role. It serves as a prequel for the character in his early days as a chocolatier. Wonka was a hit and made over $630 million.

Star Chris Hemsworth has a long history at Disney. He has been a fixture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2011's Thor.

Over his MCU career, Hemsworth has led four Thor solo movies and appeared in four Avengers movies as well. Coming up, he will receive a fifth Thor movie.

He has also appeared in other Marvel projects, including Doctor Strange and Deadpool and Wolverine. Hemsworth also had a cameo in an episode of Loki and voiced Thor in several episodes of What If?

Outside of Marvel, Hemsworth is known for his roles in The Cabin in the Woods, Star Trek, In the Heart of the Sea, Ghostbusters, and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Recently, Hemsworth has starred in other franchise movies. He starred in Men in Black: International, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Transformers One. He also leads the Extraction franchise for Netflix.

Hemsworth voices Optimus Prime in Transformers One, a new animated installment in the franchise. At the box office, Transformers One made $127 million.